Man arrested in Rochester for targeting running vehicles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man believed to be under the influence of meth was arrested Monday morning after reports of a man trying to get into vehicles that were warming up.

Police were called to the 1000 block of 17th Ave. NW at 7:40 a.m. when a woman said she heard the doors shut and someone take off in her car.

Around 20 minutes later, there was a report of a suspicious male in someone’s backyard. The man claimed he was looking for a snowblower.

Shortly after, a third call was received saying a male tried to get in their car that was warming up.

Officers found the car from the first call at 8:25 a.m. near Northern Slopes Ln. NE and 30th St.

Scott Tester, 31, of either Rochester or Chatfield, was arrested. He’s facing chargges of possession of stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a possible DWI.