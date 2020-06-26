Man arrested in Rochester for stolen motorcycle out of Fillmore County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of a man under the influence at a gas station resulted in the arrest of a Winona man for stealing a motorcycle.

Police were called Thursday at 8:19 p.m. to the Holiday Gas Station at 7th and N. Broadway Ave.

A man went into the store and was found not very responsive and drooling. A second call came in a short time later about a man trying to get on a motorcycle.

Police responded and found Adam Glende swaying back and forth. The motorcycle came back stolen out of Fillmore County. He was found with 3.9 grams of a controlled substance.