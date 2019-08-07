Clear
Man arrested in Rochester for allegedly pointing gun at mother, son

A Rochester man is facing charges of second-degree assault after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man is facing charges of second-degree assault after allegedly pointing a handgun at someone.

Police say it happened just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at Gage East Apartments, located at 920 40th Street NW.

A 41-year-old woman was in the car with her 24-year-old son in the parking lot. Another car pulled up, with the driver allegedly swearing at the woman. That's when the 24-year-old son got out to approach the car.

The man started to drive away, but before he does he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the son and mother.

Police say there were several witnesses at the scene. Officers were able to identify the driver as Derrick Mays, 27.

Officers found Mays in his car with a 21-year-old female passenger around 2 o'clock Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue SW.

They searched his car and found the gun, then arrested him.

