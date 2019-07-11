Man arrested in Rochester for 2nd time in a week for assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man jailed last week for an alleged assault is back behind bars on similar charges.

Travis Beckjorden, 39, alleged hit a victim in the beck and face area on Monday in the 100 block of 3rd St. SW.

Initially, the charge was going to be misdemeanor assault but it was upgraded to a felony due to the victim losing consciousness.

The incident was captured on video, authorities said. Beckjorden was taken into custody in Faribault.

Beckjorden was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a tattoo business.

When he was booked into jail, authorities said Beckjorden had methamphetamine in his wallet.