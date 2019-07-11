ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man jailed last week for an alleged assault is back behind bars on similar charges.
Travis Beckjorden, 39, alleged hit a victim in the beck and face area on Monday in the 100 block of 3rd St. SW.
Initially, the charge was going to be misdemeanor assault but it was upgraded to a felony due to the victim losing consciousness.
The incident was captured on video, authorities said. Beckjorden was taken into custody in Faribault.
Beckjorden was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a tattoo business.
When he was booked into jail, authorities said Beckjorden had methamphetamine in his wallet.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Rochester for 2nd time in a week for assault
- Rochester man arrested for pipe assault
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
- Arrest made in downtown Rochester bar assault
- Assault charge dropped against Rochester man
- Rochester man sentenced for burglary and assault
- Rochester man sentenced for second bar assault
- Rochester man found not guilty of assault
- Rochester man gets assault conviction overturned
- Man charged with sexual assault in Rochester
Scroll for more content...