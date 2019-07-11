Clear

Man arrested in Rochester for 2nd time in a week for assault

A man jailed last week for an alleged assault is back behind bars on similar charges.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 12:41 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man jailed last week for an alleged assault is back behind bars on similar charges.

Travis Beckjorden, 39, alleged hit a victim in the beck and face area on Monday in the 100 block of 3rd St. SW.

Initially, the charge was going to be misdemeanor assault but it was upgraded to a felony due to the victim losing consciousness.

The incident was captured on video, authorities said. Beckjorden was taken into custody in Faribault.

Beckjorden was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a tattoo business.

When he was booked into jail, authorities said Beckjorden had methamphetamine in his wallet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking cooler temps before heat and humidity return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heatwave could impact the area for a week

Image

Family Raises Butterflies

Image

New VA Clinic in Rochester

Image

Food Shelf Campaign

Image

Tracking Comfortable Conditions Before A Heat Wave

Image

Kasson Flooding leads to heated City Council meeting

Image

SEMA opens new location in Grand Meadow

Image

Discussions continue to tackle Med City homelessness

Image

Geocaching challenge brings visitors to Mason City

Image

Honkers split twinbill with St. Cloud

Community Events