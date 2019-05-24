Man arrested in Mexico will face Iowa fatal assault charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a man in Mexico on charges related to the July 2018 death of a man in Sioux City.
The Sioux City Journal reports police in Mexico arrested Ray Avila on Monday in Jalisco, Mexico. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault causing injury in the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson.
Sioux City police say authorities in Mexico acted on information from the U.S. Marshals Service, which believed Avila had been staying in the small town of Jalisco, where he had relatives.
Police accuse the 24-year-old Avila of being involved in the July 29, 2018, fatal assault of Johnson in downtown Sioux City.
Avila will be transported to Woodbury County to face charges.
