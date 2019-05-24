Clear

Man arrested in Mexico will face Iowa fatal assault charges

Police accuse the 24-year-old Avila of being involved in the July 29, 2018, fatal assault of Johnson in downtown Sioux City.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 8:19 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a man in Mexico on charges related to the July 2018 death of a man in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports police in Mexico arrested Ray Avila on Monday in Jalisco, Mexico. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault causing injury in the death of 31-year-old Peter Johnson.

Sioux City police say authorities in Mexico acted on information from the U.S. Marshals Service, which believed Avila had been staying in the small town of Jalisco, where he had relatives.

Police accuse the 24-year-old Avila of being involved in the July 29, 2018, fatal assault of Johnson in downtown Sioux City.

Avila will be transported to Woodbury County to face charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Forest City House Buyout Program

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Community Events