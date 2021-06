MASON CITY, Iowa - A 50-year-old man was jailed this weekend for allegedly stealing a Freightliner commercial propane truck valued at $200,000.

Aaron Ryerson, no permanent address, is facing a first-degree theft charge after he was located at 1720 S. Federal Ave.

The truck was listed stolen out of Winnebago County.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.