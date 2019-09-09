Clear
Man arrested in Austin after report of shots fired

A report of shots fired led to a man being jailed after he allegedly disposed of a gun before being tased.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 10:17 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A report of shots fired led to a man being jailed after he allegedly disposed of a gun before being tased.

Austin police responded to the 300 block of 11th St. NW on Saturday at 11 p.m. after multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

When police arrived, Darnell Jones, 29, was found standing in a yard on the phone with a firearm hanging out of his pocket.

Police said Jones did not obey commands and went around the block before they located and tased him.

A gun was found disposed of in a nearby flowerpot.

The gun was traced back to a nearby residence where a vehicle had been shot at, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Jones has not been formally charged and is being held in the Mower County Jail on an ineligible person firing a firearm.

