Man arrested in Albert Lea after drug store robbery leads to car chase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Missouri man is arrested after a burglary report turns into a police chase Thursday afternoon.

Albert Lea police officers were sent to the Walgreens on Main Street E around 2:22 pm when store employees reported a man stealing $4,000 out of a register and then escaping in a black SUV. Investigators say a store employee tried to retrieve the stolen money and got in the SUV with the suspect. Police say the suspect drove around for several blocks and then back to the Walgreens, where he pleaded with the store employee to get out of the vehicle.

The employee did but a police detective saw the SUV as it was leaving Walgreens a second time. That started a pursuit that reached speeds of over 45 miles per hour and ended at the intersection of Front Street and Broadway Avenue S.

Police say the driver, Devon Henry Smith, 45 of Kansas City, MO, was arrested without further incident and taken to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center. Authorities say he is facing charges of theft and fleeing in a motor vehicle.