Man arrested for two chases pleads guilty to one

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on two chases is pleading guilty to one.

Weston William Zuehl, 36 of Albert Lea, has entered a guilty plea to two counts of fleeing a peace officer. Court documents state Zuehl got into a car chase with law enforcement in Freeborn County on August 20, 2018, nearly causing several crashes, before leaving his vehicle and escaping on foot.

Zuehl was later caught in November 2018. His is now due to be sentenced on March 25.

Zuehl is still facing charges for a 2017 high-speed chase that started in Lake Mills, Iowa, and ended in a Minnesota cornfield. He’s accused of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Zuehl pleaded not guilty but failed to appear for an October 2018 trial in Winnebago County.