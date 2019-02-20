Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man arrested for two chases pleads guilty to one

Weston Zuehl

Albert Lea man escaped capture in August 2018.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of leading law enforcement on two chases is pleading guilty to one.

Weston William Zuehl, 36 of Albert Lea, has entered a guilty plea to two counts of fleeing a peace officer. Court documents state Zuehl got into a car chase with law enforcement in Freeborn County on August 20, 2018, nearly causing several crashes, before leaving his vehicle and escaping on foot.

Zuehl was later caught in November 2018. His is now due to be sentenced on March 25.

Zuehl is still facing charges for a 2017 high-speed chase that started in Lake Mills, Iowa, and ended in a Minnesota cornfield. He’s accused of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Zuehl pleaded not guilty but failed to appear for an October 2018 trial in Winnebago County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow may be tapering off, but winds and blowing snow will continue into the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Snow affects appointments

Image

Sled giveaway

Image

Surf Ballroom nominated as the Best Small Venue

Image

Icicles could be a sign of a hidden danger

Image

Getting out of the snow

Image

New Austin Police Chief sworn in

Image

Snow Emergency Parking Ordinance in Austin

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow This Morning

Image

Tow plow giving MNDOT extra help

Image

Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

Community Events