Man arrested for threatening nurses at Rochester hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening nurses has been thrown in jail.

Charges of terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct are pending against Christian Blaze Sanborn, 28. He was arrested a little after 11 am at St. Marys Hospital. Police say he was very aggressive toward medical personnel, telling them “I am going to tie you up, rape you, and eat you.”

Officers say Sanborn had made an instrument that looked like a “shank” and told a hospital staff member he was going to cut their genitalia off.

Rochester police say Sanborn has been convicted of assault three times.