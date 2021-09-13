Man arrested for threatening his mother with a knife in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening his mother with a knife.

Robert Koloff, 52, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, domestic assault, and disorderly conduct.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville around 3 pm Saturday. Deputies were told a 52-year-old man was threatening his 72-year-old mother with a knife.

Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old male.

Koloff reportedly became upset with his mother over a vehicle, grabbed a kitchen knife, and threatened her with it. Deputies say the mother fled the home while Koloff broke windows and mirrors and slashed tires.

The Sheriff’s Office says Koloff was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for evaluation and then to the Adult Detention Center.