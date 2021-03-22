Man arrested for stealing Girl Scout cookies in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Oronoco man is arrested for stealing Girl Scout cookies.

Joel Scott Whittaker, 43, was arrested Saturday night after Rochester police responded to a burglary alarm in the 3900 block of E Frontage Road. Officers say they stopped a vehicle leaving a loading dock and then discovered an open overhead door with a pallet of Girl Scout cookies in it.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Whittaker, had 20 cases of Girl Scout cookies in the backseat and a bag containing nine more boxes.

He’s charged with third-degree burglary, theft, and possession of stolen property for taking about $1,250 worth of cookies.