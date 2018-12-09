Clear

Man arrested for shooting at a bus

Police say people were inside the bus at the time.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – A Wright County man is accused of shooting into an occupied bus.

Jason Jacob Bouska, 38 of Eagle Grove, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Both charges are felonies.

The Eagle Grove Police Department says it got a 911 call at 6:33 Thursday morning of shots fired at the Union Pacific Railroad yard at NE 2nd Street and Railroad Avenue. Witnesses reported a man in a silver pickup truck fired several shots into a bus containing several people, then drove away.

Police say a witness followed the truck and alerted law enforcement. Officers located the truck near the intersection of N Blaine Avenue and NE 1st Street. Police say Bouska was seen in the doorway of a nearby home holding a handgun, which officers say was later matched to evidence from the scene of the shooting. Bouska was then arrested.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and Union Pacific Railroad Police assisted with this incident.

