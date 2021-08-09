Man arrested for robbing Mason City Dairy Queen; also found with 3 stolen motorcycles

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Dairy Queen and was found in possession of three stolen motorcycles.

The Mason City Police Department said Ryan Allen is facing charges of first-degree robbery and third-degree burglary related to the Aug. 7 incident.

Additionally, police said a search warrant served at 949 9th St. SE. in Mason City resulted in finding three stolen motorcycles, a stolen scooter and controlled substances and paraphernalia.

Allen was in custody at the Floyd County Jail when he was served with the warrants related to the robbery, which happened before the store opened on Aug. 7.

Anyone with additional information regarding any of these cases is asked to contact the police.