Man arrested for robbery of Rochester hotel clerk

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is accused of robbing a hotel clerk overnight.

The Rochester Police Department says it got a call about a robbery around 12:10 am Friday. A 61-year-old desk clerk at the Baymont Hotel on Broadway Avenue told them Abdinajib Warsame, 35, came in asking for a room. The clerk says Warsame just stared at him when he said they didn’t have any rooms.

The clerk says when he asked Warsame to leave, Warsame wrapped his hands around the clerk’s neck, stole his cell phone, and left. The clerk was not injured

Officers arrested Warsame walking in the 600 block of South Broadway.