Mason City man arrested for damage, theft spree at North Iowa Events Center

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a plethora of felony charges connected to attempted break-ins and thefts at the fairgrounds.

Justin Holt, 45, is facing four felony charges and three other charges for stealing a dump truck, damaging an ATM and causing damage to Mason City Motor Speedway.

Holt is accused of the following acts, according to court documents:

- He was seen on video pulling on concession stand doors, entering the beer garden and breaking locks at the race track.

- He damaged an ATM inside the Olson Building. He flipped the machine from the floor and then broke the computer on the machine causing more than $1,500 in damage.

- He took possession of a 1983 dump truck belonging to the North Iowa Events Center. He was pulled over driving the dump trump at 300th St. and Hickory Ave.

- Inside the Olson Building, he broke off door knobs, broke windows, disconnected phone lines and took an AED.