Murder suspect back in Mower County, held on $2M bond

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man arrested for murder after weeks on the run is now in the Mower County Jail and is being held on $2M bond.

MeDarian McGruder was taken into custody in early September in relation to a murder July 31 in Austin.

The Austin Police Department says Tyesha Tahne Gills was 20 when she was shot and killed. She was found injured in the 100 block of 10th Street NW after a 911 call. Gills was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, where she later died.

McGruder was on the run for weeks before he was taken into custody. He was booked into the Mower County Jail on Tuesday night.