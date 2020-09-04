Man arrested for killing of pregnant Iowa teen

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines say an 18-year-old man has been arrested for the shooting death of a pregnant teenager earlier this month at an Ankeny hotel.

Police say in a news release that Donault Logan, of Des Moines, turned himself in shortly before noon Friday to Ankeny police outside of the Polk County Jail. Logan faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, the killing of a fetus under Iowa law and several other counts in the Aug. 3 death of 17-year-old Mia Holmes, of Ankeny.

Logan was Holmes' boyfriend and has said the shooting was an accident that happened when he was removing the gun from a bag and it fired, hitting Holmes.