Man arrested for kidnapping after southern Minnesota car chase

SMITH’S MILL, Minnesota – A wanted man is facing new charges of kidnapping and assault after a Wednesday car chase.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) say they located a vehicle around 5:30 pm Wednesday being driven by a female and with Peter John Lohre, 24, as a passenger. MRVDTF says Lohre was wanted for violating his parole and agents followed the vehicle as it went west on Highway 14 out of Waseca.

Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies were contacted to stop the vehicle and take Lohre into custody. Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 14 near Smith’s Mill. The Sheriff’s Office says Lohre refused to obey deputies’ commands to get out of the vehicle and it sped off west on Highway 14. Deputies say after a roughly file mile pursuit, they were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device while a deputy executed a “pursuit termination maneuver” near the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 55. The vehicle was stopped and Lohre and a 19-year-old female from Mankato were apprehended.

The MRVDTF says the female driver told agents Lohre threatened her with a gun during the traffic stop and told her to drive away or he would shoot her and the deputies. The female driver has been released from custody while the investigation into this matter continues. MRVDTF agents say they searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun and suspected methamphetamine in the area of the front passenger seat. Investigators say the handgun was reported stolen in another state.

Lohre has been booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for kidnapping, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, third-degree controlled substance possession, and receiving stolen property.