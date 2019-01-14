Clear
Man arrested for illegal purchases from Mason City gun store

Braiden Despenas Braiden Despenas

Federal authorities say he lied about being a marijuana user.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 12:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man is facing federal charges for illegally buying weapons from a Mason City gun store.

Braiden Robert William Despenas is charged in Cedar Rapids Federal Court with four counts of possession of a firearm by a drug user and four counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of

Iowa says Despenas bought guns from Hart Brothers South in October 2017 and March, April, and May of 2018 and each time lied about being a marijuana user.

Despenas is accused of buying three 9 millimeter pistols, a .38 caliber revolver, and a rifle.

Charges were filed against Despenas on January 9 and he was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on January 11.

