Rochester man arrested for hundreds of illegal prescriptions is finally sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is finally sentenced over two years after law enforcement said it found hundreds of illegal prescriptions at his home.

Amir Sabackic, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession in May and was given 10 years of supervised probation Monday. Sabackic must also either pay a $750 fine or do 75 hours of community work services.

He was charged in early April 2017 with 2nd degree drug sales, 3rd degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug user, and child endangerment. Investigators say Sabackic had dozens of illegal prescriptions on him, with many more at his home along with several improperly stored and loaded firearms. Authorities say the guns were all within reach of three children living in Sabackic’s home.