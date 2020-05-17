Man arrested for gun assault in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges are pending for an assault involving a firearm.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 18, was arrested in Stewartville Friday night and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats.

Rochester police say there were called to the 1600 block of Marion Road SE around 7:45 pm Friday after Martinez allegedly hit another male in the head multiple times with a fire arm and threatened to further harm the victim. Investigators say there were witnesses to this assault.