MASON CITY, Iowa - A Northwood man is facing multiple charges for allegedly fleeing authorities in a vehicle and on foot Friday night.

Matthew Lowe, 30, is facing charges of eluding, driving while barred, interference with official acts and violating his probation in connection to the incident.

Court documents state Lowe fled in the 300 block of N. Madison Ave.

Lowe, who was arrested in 2019 following a high-speed pursuit, is being held on $5,000 bond.