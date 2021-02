CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after he allegedly swung a ball and chain and caused damage to two vehicles.

Alejandro Ramirez, 33, was arrested in connection to an incident Jan. 31 in the 1900 block of 1st Ave. N.

According to court documents, Ramirez became upset that the victim was not answering their door and began to damage the vehicles with a ball and chain.

The total cost of the damage was totaled at $2,234.24.