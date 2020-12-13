Man arrested for central Iowa murder

URBANDALE, Iowa – A man has been arrested for a woman’s death on Saturday in central Iowa.

The Urbandale Police Department says officers were called to the 4200 block of 90th Street around 6:45 pm and found a woman suffering from head trauma. The woman died at the scene. Her name is not being released pending family notification.

At about 8 am Sunday, law enforcement arrested Dustin Sample, 35 of Urbandale, and charged him with 1st degree murder. Sample was taken to the Polk County Jail.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with this matter.