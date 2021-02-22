Man arrested for attacking staff with knife at Rochester warming center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a knife on an employee at the warming center.

Police said Carson Zavala checked into the center Friday night and made comments about having a gun.

Staff had him check his pockets to disprove the statement before he allegedly pulled out a knife and began chasing a 27-year-old victim.

The victim ran into the women's shower to get away and Zavala then used a fire extinguisher to try to gain access.

Another staff member stepped in before taking the knife from Zavala. He fled before being taken into custody near Domino's on 3rd Ave. SE.

He's facing charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.