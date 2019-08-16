Man arrested for allegedly punching girlfriend at Rochester bar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man has been arrested for allegedly striking his girlfriend before people jumped in to help.
Cole McGuire, 23, is facing two counts of domestic assault related to an incident early Friday at Kathy’s Pub.
Authorities said McGuire struck his girlfriend multiple times before several people, including a taxi driver, came to her aid.
McGuire was taken to the hospital due to hitting his head on the sidewalk while being taken into custody.
