Man arrested for Worth County hotel beating

Abdirizak Mohammed Abdirizak Mohammed

Minnesota man picked up on a warrant in Owatonna.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 5:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man is arrested for an assault in a North Iowa hotel room.

Abdirizak Warsame Mohammed, 40 of Columbia Heights, MN, is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Mohammed is accused of beating and choking a woman at the Holiday Inn on Wheelerwood Road at around 10:40 pm on December 1.

The victim, a woman from Minneapolis, told law enforcement that Mohammed and another female asked to stay in her room because they were too intoxicated to drive. The victim says the two started to destroy the room and when she told them to stop, Mohammed punched her in the face and started to strangle her.

The deputy who responded to the scene says he noticed “quite a bit of blood” in the hotel room and the victim had a completely swollen shut left eye and blood all over her face.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it issued a warrant for Mohammed and he was picked up in Owatonna on Friday. He’s being held in the Worth County Jail without bond.

