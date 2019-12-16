Clear

Man arrested for Freeborn County burglary is arrested for drugs

Jacob Wolter
Jacob Wolter

Accused of trying to break into a rural home.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An accused burglar gets probation in a plea deal.

Jacob Paul Wolter, 23 of Granada, was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 drug fine.

Wolter was arrested in May after he was charged with multiple burglary counts for trying to break into a rural Freeborn County home. A drug charge was added when deputies said they found 29 grams of methamphetamine while arresting Wolter.

He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession in September and the burglary counts have been dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Saving money on a tight budget

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Updates at Lime Creek Nature Center

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a dry week with warming temps

Image

Lego tournament in Rochester

Image

Renovations at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

First public skate at new multipurpose arena

Image

Christmas tree shopping

Image

Train derailment in Manly

Image

No Longer Homeless for the Holidays

Community Events