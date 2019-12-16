Man arrested for Freeborn County burglary is arrested for drugs

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An accused burglar gets probation in a plea deal.

Jacob Paul Wolter, 23 of Granada, was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 drug fine.

Wolter was arrested in May after he was charged with multiple burglary counts for trying to break into a rural Freeborn County home. A drug charge was added when deputies said they found 29 grams of methamphetamine while arresting Wolter.

He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession in September and the burglary counts have been dismissed.