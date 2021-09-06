Man arrested for Franklin County death of a 23-month-old boy

HAMPTON, Iowa - More than a year after a 23-month-old boy died due to multiple blunt force injuries, a man has been arrested for his death.

The Hampton Police Department said Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera is facing charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Police said the child was taken to Franklin General Hospital on Aug. 1, 2020, and was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving.

Two days later, the death was ruled a homicide.

"An investigation conducted by the Hampton Police Department with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified Jhonny Junior Salvatore Suarez Rivera as a caretaker of the child and a suspect in the boy’s death," police said.

Rivera was taken into custody Sunday and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.