Man arrested for Clear Lake burglary after he injured himself, left blood at the scene

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man has been arrested in connection to a 2020 burglary where he allegedly cut himself and left blood at the scene of the crime.

Curtis Carr, 47, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

The incident dates back to June of 2020 when Carr and another person entered a business in the 500 block of Highway 18 E.

The two gained access to the locked office by cutting a hole in the wall between the office and the bathroom, court documents state. While committing the burglary, Carr injured himself and left blood evidence at the scene.

He's being held on $12,000 bail.