Man arrested for 1st degree burglary in Riceville

Accused of breaking into a home on March 25.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 2:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RICEVILLE, Iowa – A 1st degree burglary charge is filed against a man accused of breaking into a North Iowa home.

Law enforcement was called to the 200 block of E 4th Street in Riceville a little after 5 am on March 25. Authorities say a 911 call stated Brandon Robert Oettchen, 34 of Riceville, was trying to break in. When officers arrived, they say Oettchen had entered the home and a female occupant and her daughter had fled to the neighbors.

Sheriff’s deputies from Howard and Mitchell counties say they entered the home and found Oettchen with the blade of a hatchet in his possession. Investigators say a check of the home found glass broken in the back door and a basement window was also broken. Court documents state a footprint in the mud by the window appeared to be similar to Oettchen’s boot.

