Man arrested after two vehicle thefts in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The investigation into two Thursday morning vehicle thefts has led to an arrest.

Mason City police say both thefts happened near the Asbury neighborhood. At around 9:10 am, a woman reported her Cadillac Escalade was stolen from her garage. The victim told police she had just returned home and parked in her garage when an unknown man entered the house, took the keys and drove off in the Escalade as she tried to stop him.

The SUV was found abandoned on Post Road inside the Asbury neighborhood at 9:19 am.

An employee of a turf care company then reported around 9:30 am that a company truck had been stolen from the area of Birch Drive and Illinois Avenue. The truck had been parked where the employee was working and police say the keys were apparently left inside.

That truck was then found abandoned around 12:30 pm in the 900 block of East State Street.

Mason City police say their investigations led to charges against Henry Stevenson of Mason City. Officers say items stolen from the victims in these cases were found inside Stevenson’s home in the 900 block of East State Street. He’s facing one count of 5th degree theft and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.