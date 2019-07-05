Man arrested after threatening incidents reported in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former business owner is jailed after allegedly waving around a handgun.

Charges of 2nd degree assault, terroristic threats, harassment with a firearm, possession of burglary tools, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after revocation are pending against Travis Lee Beckjorden, 39.

Rochester police say they were called Wednesday afternoon by an employee of Autonomy Tattoo and Piercing on Wellner Drive NE. The employee said the former co-owner of the shop, Beckjorden, had shown up and waved around a handgun, saying he was looking for the current owner.

As officers were on their way, they say they got a call from the tattoo shop owner’s girlfriend that Beckjorden had slowly driven by her house several times. The woman said she knew what had happened at the shop, so she called police.

An Olmsted County deputy spotted Beckjorden’s vehicle on Highway 52 and followed it to the 800 block of White Pines Road in Pine Island. The deputy drew their weapon and arrested Beckjorden. Investigators say two handguns were found in the vehicle and Beckjorden is a convicted felon who is not supposed to possess any firearms.