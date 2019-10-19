Man arrested after overnight police chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a man being held at gunpoint leads to a car chase and arrest early Saturday morning.

Tanner Breiner, 26 of Rockwell, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $8,300 bond and is facing charges of assault while displaying a weapon, eluding, three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, open container, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason City police were called to the 700 block of South Van Buren Avenue around 12:10 am after a woman reported her husband was being held at gunpoint. Officers arriving at the scene say they saw a vehicle driving away very quickly and refusing to stop for law enforcement.

A pursuit began from 6th Street SW to Monroe Avenue, then eastbound on 15th Street SW and south on Federal Avenue. The chase eventually left Mason City on southbound U.S. 65 and continued until a mechanical problem stopped the fleeing vehicle near Owl Avenue. Police say the driver, Tanner Breiner, was then arrested without incident.

Investigators say this apparently began as a family dispute and no one was injured.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the case.