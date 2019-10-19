Clear

Man arrested after overnight police chase in Mason City

Tanner Breiner
Tanner Breiner

Incident started with a report of someone held at gunpoint.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a man being held at gunpoint leads to a car chase and arrest early Saturday morning.

Tanner Breiner, 26 of Rockwell, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $8,300 bond and is facing charges of assault while displaying a weapon, eluding, three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, open container, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason City police were called to the 700 block of South Van Buren Avenue around 12:10 am after a woman reported her husband was being held at gunpoint. Officers arriving at the scene say they saw a vehicle driving away very quickly and refusing to stop for law enforcement.

A pursuit began from 6th Street SW to Monroe Avenue, then eastbound on 15th Street SW and south on Federal Avenue. The chase eventually left Mason City on southbound U.S. 65 and continued until a mechanical problem stopped the fleeing vehicle near Owl Avenue. Police say the driver, Tanner Breiner, was then arrested without incident.

Investigators say this apparently began as a family dispute and no one was injured.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
A mild weekend with a few rain drops on Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ethnic Lunch Newsroom Liveshot

Image

Chris' 10 PM Weather Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime, highlights and scores from Friday

Image

Clear Lake donut shop best in state

Image

Homelessness experienced to raise funds and awareness

Image

Battle of the Badges: rib eating contest

Image

Secretariat Statue Unveiled

Image

Kavars Trial: Guilty Verdict

Image

Cabin Coffee looks to expand in Southeastern MN

Image

DMC talks circulators

Community Events