Man arrested after nearly a pound of meth found during traffic stop in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A traffic stop on I-90 late Monday resulted in nearly a pound of methamphetamine being located.

Tyler O'Brien, 26, of Nebraska was eastbound on I-90 in the city of Austin in a 1989 Chevy Caprice when he was stopped for crossing the fog line.

The driver was found to have an arrest warrant out of Dakota County and a small amount of marijuana. After developing probable cause of drug sales, the vehicle was taken to the impound lot prior to a search warrant.

Inside, around 369 grams of meth (just less than a pound), 33 grams of marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun were found.

O'Brien is being held on $500,000 bond in the Mower County Jail and is facing a charge of first-degree sales of a controlled substance.