Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man arrested after multi-agency drug search in Austin

Law enforcement says it recovered meth and cash.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:09 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person is arrested after a multi-agency drug raid.

The Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 7th Avenue SE. Authorities say they found 260 grams of methamphetamine and $7,000 in cash.

Louis Prado Acosta, 46 of Austin, was arrested for possession of meth.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking mild air and sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron High School joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

Image

National Poison Prevention Week

Image

Tracking Mild Air and Sunshine

Image

College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Image

NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Image

Austin defeats Monticello; advances to 3A semifinals tomorrow

Image

Tackling overcrowding in Rochester Public Schools

Image

Health in the spring

Image

Crisis Intervention Training

Image

Investing in Rochester parks

Community Events