Man arrested after multi-agency drug search in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person is arrested after a multi-agency drug raid.

The Austin Police Department, Mower County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 7th Avenue SE. Authorities say they found 260 grams of methamphetamine and $7,000 in cash.

Louis Prado Acosta, 46 of Austin, was arrested for possession of meth.