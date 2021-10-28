Man arrested after 'high-risk' traffic stop in Rochester takes a plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with seven felonies in two cases takes a plea deal.

Abdirahman Yasin Mohamed, 25 of Rochester, was first accused of attacking a woman on December 31, 2020, in the 1000 block of 21st Street SE. The victim told police Mohamed walked over, pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, and started kicking her in the face. Investigators say the victim and Mohamed were involved in a dispute over money. He was taken into custody after a high-risk traffic stop.

Mohamed was arrested again on June 14 after a traffic stop where Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say he was found in the backseat of a vehicle with around 1 ½ pounds of marijuana, edibles, and other drug items.

Mohamed has pleaded guilty to violating a no-contact order in connection with the drug arrest. Charges of fifth-degree drug possession, stalking, simple robbery, and domestic assault for the December 31 arrest have been dismissed. He has been sentenced to two years and two months in prison, with credit for 130 days already served.