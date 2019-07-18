Clear
Man arrested after gunshots heard in Austin park

Pleh Reh

Police called around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 2:03 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An arrest was made after a report of shots fired in Todd Park.

The Austin Police Department says it was contacted around 6 pm Wednesday about gunfire being heard at the park. Police Chief David

McKichan says a series of vehicles believed to be connected to the shots were stopped and a .38 caliber handgun was found in one of them. McKichan says that’s the same caliber as shells found in the park.

The driver, Pleh Reh, 25 of Austin, was booked into the Mower County Jail pending a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

McKichan says it appears an argument between two small groups escalated into shots being fired into the air. No injuries were reported but an investigation into who else was involved continues.

