Man arrested after bloody burglary attempt in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to break into a neighbor’s home.

Jerome Allen Field, 52 of Forest City, is accused of attempted 3rd degree burglary, 4th degree criminal mischief, and a controlled substance violation.

Forest City police say there were called to the 300 block of E K Street on June 7 when a woman reported a man trying to break into her home. The caller identified the man as Field and said they had lived by each other for a few years.

Police say Field was in his yard when they arrived and was noticeably bloody. Officers say they ordered Field to get on the ground but he resisted arrest and had to be shocked twice with a taser before he could be handcuffed. Police say Field had cuts on his hands from breaking his neighbor’s windows and was taken to the emergency room in Britt for stitches.

Authorities say Field’s girlfriend was at the scene and gave them a black t-shirt of Field’s that had numerous baggies of marijuana in it, a drug pipe, and a baggie of burn marijuana roaches and Field put in his garage.

Investigators say Field did more than $300 damage to his neighbor’s home.