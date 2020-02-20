Man arrested after being found driving stolen vehicle in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Running license plates resulted in Olmsted County deputies solving a stolen vehicle case.

A deputy was patrolling in the 6000 block of Highway 14 East on Wednesday night when a vehicle came back as stolen.

After the vehicle finally stopped on Marion Rd., 51-year-old Larry Senne, of Wisconsin, was arrested.

An iPad, Amazon Echo Dot, a purse/wallet and clothing were found in the 2007 Dodge Caliber.

Senne is facing a charge of motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.