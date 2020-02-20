Clear

Man arrested after being found driving stolen vehicle in Olmsted County

Larry Senne/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

Running license plates resulted in Olmsted County deputies solving a stolen vehicle case.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:06 AM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 10:07 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Running license plates resulted in Olmsted County deputies solving a stolen vehicle case.

A deputy was patrolling in the 6000 block of Highway 14 East on Wednesday night when a vehicle came back as stolen.

For more Minnesota news, click here. 

For more Rochester news, click here.

After the vehicle finally stopped on Marion Rd., 51-year-old Larry Senne, of Wisconsin, was arrested.

An iPad, Amazon Echo Dot, a purse/wallet and clothing were found in the 2007 Dodge Caliber.

Senne is facing a charge of motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -18°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Proposal to change public education

Image

Mayo clinic doctor tells his story

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Permit approved for k-mart parking lot

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A look at the beautiful weekend ahead

Image

Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

Image

SAW: Lourdes' Emma Schmitz

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/19

Image

Council discusses Civic Theatre financial woes

Community Events