ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was arrested after being caught in the act of stealing from a construction site.

The burglary was reported Monday night at 11:24 p.m. at 601 2nd St. SW at a construction site with an underground parking garage.

Surveillance video showed someone walking on the property, and when police arrived they found Troy Nesler, 37, hunched over a pile of copper.

He was arrested and admitted to going inside the building to get high and get scraps of copper.