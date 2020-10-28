Man arrested after allegedly smashing into NE Iowa police car

ALLISON, Iowa – Multiple charge have been filed against a man accused of crashing into a police car.

The Butler county Sheriff’s Office says it got a report around 5:30 pm Monday about a truck driving erratically. When a deputy make contact with the driver, later identified as Nicholas Schwartz, authorities say a chase began. Deputies deployed two stop sticks which they say disabled two of Schwartz’ tires but the chase didn’t end until he allegedly collided with a Tripoli Police Department squad car.

Investigators say Schwartz stole the truck from the bowling alley in Tripoli.

He’s facing charges of eluding, OWI, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, reckless driving, and two stop sign violations.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Police Department, Tripoli Fire Dept, and Tripoli EMS all assisted with this incident.