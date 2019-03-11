Man arrested after Rochester standoff sentenced for gun crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after two separate police chases is sentenced for one of them.

Carlos Antione Blair, 42 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and was sentenced Monday to 10 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service. That was for a June 2018 incident where Rochester police said Blair sped away from a traffic stop and hid in an apartment, causing a several hour standoff with officers.

Police said a 9-millimeter handgun was found in the apartment,

As part of a plea deal, charges against Blair were dismissed for an April 2018 car chase in Olmsted County that reached speeds of 60 miles per hour. Law enforcement said in that instance, Blair told them he fled because he “didn’t feel like going to jail.”