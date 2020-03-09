Clear

Man arrested after Rochester police say gun, pot found in vehicle

Deanton McReynolds
Deanton McReynolds

Officer said there was a strong odor of marijuana.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest is made after police say they found four bags of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The Rochester Police Department says a car was pulled over just before 8:30 pm Friday on South Broadway near 12th Street for two brake lights out. The officer says there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search turned up four bags with a total of 85 grams of pot, along with a .38 revolver, a digital scale, and ammunition.

Police arrested the driver, Deanton McReynolds, 32, for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after revocation. Two 18-year-old passengers were released.

Court documents state that McReynolds was convicted on two counts of 3rd degree assault in Olmsted County in 2018.

