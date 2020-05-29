Man arrested after Rochester police officer injured

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester police officer was injured after a 42-year-old man attempted to fight him during the transfer of an inmate Thursday night.

Police said Steven Miller, 42, of Red Wing, was being taken from St. Marys Hospital to detox in the 300 block of Woodlake Dr.

After going through the admission process, police said Miller stood up and said he was going to fight the officer.

Miller allegedly charged the officer before he was subdued. But soon after, Miller began to struggle with the officer again and attempted to break his arm.

Backup arrived and Miller, who was charged with 4th-degree assault, was detained.

The officer had an injury to his right forearm and pain in his left leg.