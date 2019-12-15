Man arrested after Rochester car chase where a police officer was dragged

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest is made after a police officer is dragged and two squad cars hit in a car chase.

Bradley James Richards, 34, was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center early Sunday morning on three probation violations, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 5th degree drug possession, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rochester police say they were called to the McDonald's in the 4600 block of Commerical Drive SW around 1 am after a report that the fast food place closed early because staff was afraid of a suspicious person and vehicle in front of the business. Officers arrived at the McDonalds and identified the driver as Richards.

Police say they told Richards there was an active order for his arrest and he then started his car and drove away. In the ensuing pursuit, police say an officer was dragged by Richards’ car for a short distance and Richards struck two squad cars as he exited the McDonalds parking lot. After a chase where police say Richards did not go over the speed limit, he stopped at the Seneca Foods parking lot on 20th Street SE and was taken into custody.

Officers say methamphetamine was found during Richards’ arrest.