Man arrested after Mason City standoff to stand trial

Accused of domestic abuse assault.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a three-hour standoff with law enforcement is pleading not guilty to domestic abuse assault.

Mark Torres, 44 of Mason City, was taken into custody the evening of April 11 after police responded to a reported disturbance in downtown Mason City. Officers say the victim suffered minor injuries due to an altercation that happened before police arrived at the scene.

According to authorities, Torres was inside an apartment, refused to leave, and told police he had a gun and would use it. Parts of the apartment building were evacuated and Torres eventually exited and was taken into custody.

His trial is scheduled to begin on June 11.

