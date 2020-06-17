Man arrested after Mason City chase pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is pleading not guilty to charges stemming from a chase through Mason City.

Jason Thorson, 37, is accused of possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, eluding, and OWI.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Thorson over at 11:40 pm on April 24 in Mason City but Thorson sped off, then left his vehicle and ran away before finally being captured. Investigators say a search of his vehicle found meth and pot. Thorson was also wanted in Winnebago County for a parole violation.

His trial is now set to begin on September 22.