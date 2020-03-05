Man arrested after 50 pounds of marijuana found in Floyd County traffic stop

FLOYD, Iowa – Authorities say at least 50 pounds of marijuana were found in a vehicle stopped on U.S. Highway 18.

The Iowa State Patrol says just after 7 pm on February 16, it pulled over Clayton John Fitzgerald Sullivan, 22 of Ames, for speeding about two miles west of Floyd. Court documents state a police K9 dog was brought in and indicated there were drugs in Sullivan’s vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained and law enforcement says 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana was found inside luggage in the trunk and on the rear seat. Investigators say another 1.5 to 2 ounces of methamphetamine were located inside a carrying bag and a sunglasses case.

Authorities say they also found a large amount of cash, two loaded 9 mm handguns, and a vitamin bottle containing over 200 pills, tablets or capsules or prescription medication.

The medications included alprazolam, amphetamine, clonazepam, suboxone, and lorazepam.

Sullivan has been charged with two counts of a controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, carrying weapons, and five counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Those charges were filed Wednesday and Sullivan has been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $47,000 bond.